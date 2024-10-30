As former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten joined the Pakistan men's team as their limited-overs coach, not many in the Indian cricketing fraternity were happy. Kirsten was Team India's coach when the MS Dhoni-led side won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. Seeing Kirsten join the team across the border, many fans and former India cricketers weren't pleased. In fact, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh even asked him to return to the Indian team as head coach. Now that Kirsten has resigned as Pakistan's coach, Harbhajan had the 'last laught'.

"Don't waste ur time there Gary.. Come back to Coach Team INDIA. Gary Kirsten One of the rare gems. A great coach, mentor, friend to all in the 1202 team. Our winning coach of the 2011 World Cup. Special Man Gary @Gary_Kisten," Harbhajan Singh had written in a post on X after Pakistan were knocked out early from the T20 World Cup 2024.

As Kirsten submitted his resignation as Pakistan's white-ball coach, a fan reminded everyone of the warning Harbhajan had given to Kirsten after taking up the job.

Harbhajan too reacted to the said 'reminder' and shared a couple of laughing emojis.

The last few weeks, a lot of changes have taken place in the Pakistan team. After Pakistan's defeat against England in the first Test at Multan, the PCB decided to change the entire selection committee. Pakistan went on to win the next two matches but questions still remain on the manner in which the board functions. Mohammad Rizwan has also replaced Babar Azam as the team's new white-ball captain, another change that came into effect after Kirsten's resignation.