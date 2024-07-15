India Champions emerged victorious in the final of the inaugural World Championship of Legends (WCL) after defeating Pakistan Champions by five wickets at Edgbaston. Following the victory, former cricketers - Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh - featured in a celebratory video where they jokingly limped while dancing to the popular song "Tauba Tauba". However, their actions were not appreciated by everyone as para-badminton star Manasi Joshi criticised them for 'mocking disabilities'. A complaint was also lodged against the cricketers by Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), with the SHO of the Amar Colony police station. Harbhajan took to social media to address the situation and the ongoing controversy.

"Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn't wanted to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community And this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continues cricket for 15days. SORE bodies.. we r not trying to insult or offend anyone.. still if people think we hv done something wrong.. All I can say from my side SORRY to everyone..plz let's stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all. Regards," Harbhajan posted.

Harbhajan explained that the intention of the video was not to hurt anyone's sentiments and the limping was meant to show that the players were sore from playing cricket for 15 days. However, he apologised for the people who did not did it in good taste and asked everyone to move forward.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket... Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG," the caption of the video read.

