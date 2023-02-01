Hanuma Vihari showcased exemplary level of determination as the Andhra Pradesh star came out to bat with a fractured wrist in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against defending champions Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Vihari, who sustained a broken wrist after being hit by a delivery from Avesh Khan, was retired hurt while batting on 16. The nature of his injury was revealed after Vihari was taken for scans. The cricket fraternity took to Twitter and hailed Vihari "the warrior" for showing exempelary determination.

Watch: Hanuma Vihari Bats One-Handed During Ranji Trophy Match vs Madhya Pradesh

Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY — Drink Cricket (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Hanuma Vihari



Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand



Bravery to another level#quarterfinal#RanjiTrophy — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023

In the Quarter-final of Ranji Trophy, Andhra 9 down, Hanuma Vihari fracture his wrist and decided to bat left-handed.



The fighter, Vihari. pic.twitter.com/guDUIjESp9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

Hanuma Vihari - the warrior.



He's got a fractured wrist, but the never give up attitude in him brings him back to fight back. He's batting left handed due to his wrist.



Take a bow, Vihari! pic.twitter.com/6HNREmokjs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 1, 2023

What a champion. Always putting team ahead of himself. Shows the commitment. Super proud of you bro. @Hanumavihari #AndhravsMP pic.twitter.com/NTRBh3dCfk — Basanth Jain (@basanthjain) February 1, 2023

Captain Hanuma Vihari's wrist fractured and he is pain but his team Andra Pradesh needs him for batting and he came out to bat and he is batting left handed for his team in Ranji trophy Quarterfinal.



Take a bow, Hanuma Vihari. What a commitment & passion! pic.twitter.com/KMVNXcxRGG — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 1, 2023

After being put into bat, Andhra Pradesh posted a total of 379, thanks to centuries from Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde.

Bhui (149) and Shinde (110) steadied Andhra after captain Vihari was retired hurt.

However, both were dismissed in the space of five runs, which sparked a batting collapse.

Vihari was eventually dismissed on 27.

For MP, Anubhav Agarwal bagged four wickets, while Kumar Kartikeya and Gaurav Yadav picked up two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan and Saransh Jain also scalped a wicket each.

