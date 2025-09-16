Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar slammed skipper Salman Ali Agha for opting to bat against India in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday. Salman's decision quickly backfired as his batters completely failed to put up a fight against Indian spinners. In total, Pakistan managed to score only 127/9 in 20 overs with batter Sahibzada Farhan being the top-scorer with 40 runs. Later, India chased down the target in just 15.5 overs and seven wickets in hand.

It was a dominating show from Indian spinners as Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took three and two wickets respectively. Later, India also lost three wickets during the chase and all of them were taken by spinner Saim Ayub.

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has been favouring the spinners, since the beginning of the tournament and Salman's decision to bat first, left Akhtar fuming.

"Good luck to them. Suryakumar Yadav ne poori pitch report di hai toss par. Usne kahan, 'Baad mein dew aayega. Ball bat par accha aata hai tab, humari batting lambi hai. Hum chase hi karna chahte the, hum phele bowling hi karna chahte the. Par humare Einstein ne kaha humay pehle batting karni hai.(Suryakumar Yadav gave an entire pitch report at the toss. He said, 'There will be dew later in the game. Ball comes better to the bat at that time and our batting lineup is deep. We anyways to wanted to bowl first'. But our Einstein said, 'We will bat first'.)" said Akhtar.

Akhtar also slammed Team India for snubbing the customary handshake with Pakistan after the match.

"I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political. Cricket match hain isko political mat banao. Hum ne acchi statement di hai aapkee liye. Hum bohut kuchh bol sakte hai. Hoti rehte hain ladayi jhagre, ghar me bhi ho jaati hain. (Don't make a cricket match political. We have said nice things about you. We can say a lot of things about the no handshake. Fights happen, even inside your house. Forget it, move on. It is the game of cricket, shake your hands, show your grace.)" said Akhtar.