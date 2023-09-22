MS Dhoni is an enigma in Indian cricket. His rise from a non-traditional cricket centre to becoming one of the most successful captains in world cricket is a stuff of legends. As the Indian cricket team skipper, Dhoni won two Cricket World Cups - the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup. As another Cricket World Cup is round the corner, the Indian cricket fans would be hoping of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team to emulate the success of MS Dhoni's side. Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Sreesanth was a member of both the side which won the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup.

Recently, on Sportskeeda, Sreesanth opened up on MS Dhoni's role and his way of working. "I also had my differences with Dhoni bhai. But now when I look at cricketing side of things, no one can say that Dhoni didn't back them. There are some situations which made the captain think the other way, and that's how life is."

Sreesanth also explained Dhoni's great impact as a captain in the World Cup wins.

"It will be a bit controversial when I say this. Yes you can say 'Why to talk only about 2-3 players? We also played our part in the win.' But it's just about the way Dhoni thought about the team first all the time. He even started the culture of giving the cup to the newest person in the team. He never wanted the limelight. He always wanted the team to do well," he added.

"Yes we won the World Cups because of the hard work of each and every player. But while the ship may have many celebrities on it, the task to take it from one destination to another always is always done by the captain. No matter how much you put a flight on autopilot, you need the pilot."

Another of MS Dhoni's former teammates, Gautam Gambhir, in a recent interaction on Star Sports, spoke about how MS Dhoni "sacrificed" his batting position for the sake of the team, otherwise he would have been India's No 3.

"MS (Dhoni) was the first wicketkeeper of India who could change the game with his batting. Earlier, they were keepers first and batters later, but MS was batter first and then was a wicketkeeper. It was a blessing for Indian cricket that in MS Dhoni, we got a wicketkeeper-batter who can win you matches from No 7, because he had that power game. If MS would have batted at No 3, I am sure he could have broken several ODI records," said Gambhir on Star Sports.

"People always talk about MS Dhoni and his achievements as a captain, which is absolutely true. But I feel due to captaincy, he sacrificed the batter in him, and he could have achieved much more with his bat which he didn't. And this happens when you are a captain because then you put the team ahead, and you forget about yourself. He started batting at No 6 or 7. If he had not been captain, he would have been India's No 3, and I think he could have scored more than what he has scored and could have scored more hundreds also," he added.

Dhoni is arguably India's greatest-ever captain, having led the team to three major ICC triumphs.

Under him, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Overall, he led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Out of these, he won 178, lost 120, tied six and 15 ended in a no-result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61. This combined with the trophies he has won, makes him India's most successful captain ever.

