Gulbarga Mystics will be taking on Bengaluru Blasters in the opening match of Maharaja Trophy T20 2023 on Sunday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The defending champions Gulbarga are led by Vijaykumar Vyshak while the first runners-up of 2022, Bengaluru Blasters are being led by Mayank Agarwal. The finalists of 2022 season are up against each other once again and it will be interesting match as both the teams aim to open their campaign on a winning note.

When will the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match be played?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match will be played on Sunday, August 13.

Where will the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match be played?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match start?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 2.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy T20 match will be streamed live on Fan Code app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)