Hardik Pandya was retained by Gujarat Titans despite reports of the all-rounder joining Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. There were massive reports of a possible deal with MI for a straight fee of INR 15 crore but Hardik was a part of the GT retention list. Almost all big names were retained by the franchise while KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka and Odean Smith all getting released ahead of the auction. Yash Dayal, Urvil Patel and Pradeep Sangwan also missed out on retention and will now feature in the upcoming auction.

The all-rounder led the Gujarat-based franchise to win the title in the 2022 season of the IPL and was also named the 'Player of the Match' in the final game against Rajasthan Royals.

In the previous edition of the IPL, GT confirmed their place in the IPL final for the second time in their first two seasons. However, in 2023 they lost against Chennai Super Kings and were runners-up.

Hardik made his debut in the 2015 season, following that he has played 123 matches in which he has scalped 53 wickets and scored 2309 runs at a strike rate of 139.89.

Complete Squad:Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Rashid Khan.

Full List of Released Players: KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan.

