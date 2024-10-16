Former England cricket team skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen blasted the pitch in Multan during Day 1 of the first Test match against Pakistan on Monday. The pitch looked completely devoid of any help for the bowlers and the Pakistan duo of Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique slammed brilliant centuries. Pakistan opted for a completely flat track for the first Test match and it straightaway came under fire from English experts. Pietersen took to social media to call the surface "bowlers graveyard".

That wicket in Multan - bowlers GRAVEYARD! — Kevin Pietersen(@KP24) October 7, 2024

Vaughan also did not hold back as he said that the pitch is Multan "looks like a road".

Looks like a road in Multan .. Great toss to have won .. also nice to see @shani_official batting in what looks like Padel shoes .. #PAKvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 7, 2024

Skipper Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique both cracked centuries as Pakistan scored an impressive 328-4 on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan on Monday.

Masood's brilliant 151 was his first hundred for four years, while Shafique also returned to form with 102 as the pair put on a solid 253-run stand for the second wicket after Pakistan won the toss and batted.

England, led by Ollie Pope in the absence of the injured Ben Stokes, briefly fought back when they removed both Masood and Shafique in the space of just two runs in the third session.

The visitors took the second new ball at 308-3 and dismissed Babar Azam, trapped leg-before by fast bowler Chris Woakes for 30. Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 35 at the close of play with nightwatchman Naseem Shah yet to score.

(With AFP inputs)