The Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test has been a total disaster so far. Despite there being minimum rain, no play has been possible for 4 sessions in the historic Test, courtesy of poor drainage and outfield conditions at the venue. Not a single ball was possible on the opening day of the match, resulting in a complete washout. On Day 2, the match couldn't start at the scheduled time either as the outfield was still wet. Rain did come down on Day 1 in the evening for some time but since then, there has been no precipitation at the venue. Yet, the groundsmen couldn't get the field ready for play.

On Day 2, some bizarre visuals unfolded as the ground staff was seen cutting grass patches from different areas on the field and transporting it to the wet area. Not just that, even fans were used to dry the wet patches on the field.

About 20-25 people were given the job to dry the ground, including 15 outsourced workers, but the efforts seemed inadequate for the most part of the first session, which had to end without the toss taking place.

Current Condition of Noida Cricket Stadium ahead of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test pic.twitter.com/xh7lhS3PKR — Sports Fizz (@OmBaranwal17) September 10, 2024

#Afghanistan vs #New Zealand, Only Test at Greater Noida, #AFG vs NZ, Sep 09 2024 - Live #Cricket Score

Match delayed by a #wet #outfield

12.25pm We hear that the New Zealand team bus has arrived now pic.twitter.com/NufmxwQ9ua — Abdul Jabbar (@AbdulJabba44077) September 10, 2024

As per a report in India Today, a total of five super soppers (two automatic and three manual) were brought to improve the conditions at the stadium but their drying process was quite slow and inefficient. Even the covers had been rented from a local tent house, highlighting the venue organisers' lack of preparedness required for an international cricket match.

Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex was given the opportunity to host its first-ever Test cricket match but the situation put a big dent on the venue's reputation.