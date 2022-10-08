Former England spinner Graeme Swann shook off whatever rust he may have gathered to show off his fielding skills during a T10 European Cricket match between Italy and Switzerland. As an Italy player hit the ball for a six, Swann took a diving catch in the stands. He then immediately wheeled away in passionate celebration, clearly proud of his feat. While it was a rough day for the Switzerland fielders, Swann was definitely having a good day, with this catch his second in the crowd on the day.

Italy went on to hammer Switzerland in the match.

Half-centuries from their top three powered them to 168/2 in 10 overs.

Amir Sharif scored an unbeaten 64 off 24 deliveries, while fellow opener Rajmani Singh hit 51 off 18. Baljit Singh hit 50 off 17, meanwhile.

Rajmani and Baljit also picked one wicket apiece.

In reply, the opposition could only muster 102/7.

Italy and Switzerland are top of Group D of the European Cricket Championship points table.

Swann, meanwhile, currently plies his trade as a commentator and an analyst, having wrapped up his playing career in 2013.

The 43-year-old represented England in 60 Tests, 79 ODIs and 39 T20Is.