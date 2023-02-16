Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh was all praise for Rohit Sharma ahead of the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi. Harbhajan recalled his first impression of Rohit when they met at the T20 World Cup in 2007 and said that his ‘Mumbaiya style' made him different from other cricketers. Harbhajan, who played with Rohit in the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, also lauded his captaincy skills and said that he is a good human being outside the field.

"I've known Rohit Sharma for a long time now. He joined the team for the first time at the T20 World Cup in South Africa. He used to sit behind my seat on the team bus. I still remember him talking in Mumbaiya style, saying things like 'kaisa hai re tu?' and 'kaisa hai shaane?'. He is a very sweet guy," Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"When I saw him, I knew that he was going to go a long way and that he would be one of the top batters in world cricket. We all know the kind of stature he has now as a batter and as a captain. He is a good batter but a ten times better person," he added.

Rohit Sharma has won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians till now.

"Rohit Sharma has been the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. There is no bigger captain than MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He has won five trophies, which is a big achievement. Yes, he has always had a good team with him, but the manner in which he leads the team is unbelievable," Harbhajan concluded.

