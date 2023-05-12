Australian cricket team all-rounder Glenn Maxwell his wife Vini Raman will be welcoming their first child in September 2023. The couple got married in March 2022 and she accompanied Maxwell when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2022. “Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It's so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first-hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss," Raman wrote on Instagram.

The post attracted a lot of love from users including Bollywood actress and Maxwell's RCB teammate Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. She responded to the post with a heart emoji.

Maxwell has been phenomenal for RCB in IPL 2023 till now and earlier he revealed he was once compared to Kohli, which according to him is one of the biggest compliments he has ever received.

The video was shared by RCB on their official Twitter handle. "I got compared to Virat Kohli once. That was a serious compliment. It was completely unnecessary and definitely not even true but I had a couple of good knocks and got compared to Virat that was quite nice," Maxwell recalled.

"Anytime you are going through an airport in India it's pretty crazy. Yesterday, in the car there were people chasing me and Faf (Faf du Plessis) down the road and banging on the windows, that was interesting," he added.