The Pakistan vs England three-match Test series is perfectly poised at 1-1 after two matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The visitors won the first game by an innings and 47 runs, but Shan Masood-led Pakistan bounced back with a 152-run victory in the second game. What worked in favour of Pakistan in the second game was the fact that the pitch assisted their spinners in a great manner. Right-arm off break bowler Sajid Khan and left-arm orthodox Noman Ali accounted for all the 20 England wickets that fell in the game. As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to prepare another turning track for the third and deciding game of the series that is set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

To make sure the plan works properly, the PCB pitch curators have adopted some great techniques. As per a report in The Guardian, a pair of giant windbreaks, two outsized fans, and six patio heaters are being used to dry the pitch and make the surface spin-friendly ahead of the third Test vs England. The fans played a crucial role in deteriorating the Multan pitch ahead of the second Test, and PCB must be hoping for a similar result from its attempt while preparing the Rawalpindi track.

While the patio heaters warm the air, the windbreaks keep the hot air inside a certain area, while the fans make sure that the air blows thoroughly through the targetted region.

"It was a team effort," Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood had said after the team's victory in the second Test.

"I'm happy to give credit to everyone involved in deciding conditions. We have to decide what is best for Pakistan cricket and implement that."

While talking about the conditions that will be on offer in Rawalpindi, a track hostile to spin bowling, Masood said, "I would like a turning pitch. I don't know if I've seen a turner in Rawalpindi - that's an issue. We're still hoping that the sun can play its part and the wicket can be on the drier side. I think the groundsmen are already there working on it."