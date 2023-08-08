Babar Azam is currently taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 in Sri Lanka and he has been a top performer for his side Colombo Strikers. The Pakistan cricket team skipper earlier revealed that he plans to get ready for the Asia Cup by playing in Sri Lankan conditions and his showing has been quite impressive till now. Babar scored a brilliant century and stitched together a 111-run partnership with Niroshan Pathum Nissanka to guide his team to victory. However, it was his act after the match that has gone viral on social media. In a video, he can be seen asking the organisers to quickly conduct the interviews as he was getting late for his prayers.

Following the win over Galle Titans, Babar was given the ‘Man of the Match' award, and the batter slated to have an interview but he got impatient with the delay and he informed the organisers that they need to fasten the process as prayers were going on.

During the match, he scored 104 off just 59 deliveries which proved to be the deciding factor for the Colombo Strikers. The cricketer has been enjoying a great run of form just ahead of the Asia Cup.

Babar Azam asking the reporters to hurry up as he has to go for prayers. The key to his success Ma Shaa Allah #LPL2023 #LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/MbHysWLVFW — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 7, 2023

"This is my first league and I am looking forward to play all the matches. I joined the team a couple of days back and felt really happy after meeting my teammates. We have a young team and everyone is looking forward to give their best, improve and perform well for the franchise," he earlier said.

“My mindset is always positive. I will give my 100% to Colombo Strikers. We have a good range of players, a good combination of seniors and juniors on the side. Dickwella and I play a lot of cricket together and know each other well. I think 4-5 from the team will be playing for Sri Lanka, that's good for us, good for their team and good for youngsters to learn new things from experienced senior players. When you share a dressing room with senior players you take positive things,” Babar added.