Legendary England cricket team batter and captain Geoffrey Boycott had to be readmitted to the hospital just days after undergoing surgery for throat cancer. An official statement was issued on social media from Boycott's family that he has developed pneumonia after he was released from the hospital and his condition has taken "a turn for the worse". The statement further stated that the legendary batter was unable to eat or drink and will have to use a feeding tube for the "foreseeable future".

“Thank you all for the well wishes, we've been blown away by the sheer number of them! Unfortunately things have taken a turn for the worse and my Father has developed pneumonia and is unable to eat or drink so is back in hospital on oxygen and a feeding tube for the foreseeable,” read a statement that was issued from Boycott's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Boycott scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests from 1964 to 1982 and even captained England on four occasions in 1978 when Mike Brearley was injured. He scored his hundredth first-class hundred against Australia at Headingley in 1977. His Test career was worth 108 matches, 8114 runs coming at an average of 47.72, including 22 centuries and 42 half-centuries.

He represented Yorkshire in first-class cricket, where his runs tally ended at 48,426, the fifth highest of all time. He later became president of Yorkshire, and was associated with the BBC Test Match Special commentary team for 14 years till 2020.

He also had stints with Sky Sports and Talksport radio, apart from writing various books on cricket.

(With IANS inputs)