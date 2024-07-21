Former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel is likely to become the next bowling coach of the Indian cricket team, according to a News18 report. The report claimed that discussions are currently underway between the fast bowler and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after his name was recommended by new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Morkel played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he was part of the 2014 side that won the title under Gambhir's captaincy. “The formalities haven't been completed yet but they will hopefully be done soon and Morne Morkel is likely to come on board after the Sri Lanka series,” says a source tracking developments.

However, Cricbuzz reported that Morkel will not travel to Sri Lanka for the upcoming T20I and ODI series with former India spinner Sairaj Bahutule serving as the interim bowling coach.

Bahutule has played two Tests and eight ODIs between 1997-2003.

Earlier, names like Vinay Kumar, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Zaheer Khan were doing the rounds for the role but in the past few days, Morkel has emerged as a strong contender for the role.

Gambhir and Morkel have also worked together as part of the Lucknow Super Giants coaching staff as the former India star was the mentor and Morkel served as the bowling coach. Morkel also has some international coaching experience as he was the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

In Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as new India head coach through the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate are set to link up with him, while T Dilip will continue to be the fielding coach in the side.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Nayar, who played three ODIs for India, and Ten Doeschate have been appointed as assistant coaches in the Indian team. The duo were with Gambhir, then serving a mentorship role, in the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching staff when the side won IPL 2024.

(With IANS inputs)