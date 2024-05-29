Gautam Gambhir - next Indian cricket team head coach? With every passing day the rumour is getting stronger. All indications by BCCI secretary Jay Shah suggest that an Indian coach will succeed Rahul Dravid as the head coach from July 1, 2024. However, officially, there is absolute silence on who all have applied for the top post. The official deadline for application submission for the post of Indian cricket team coach selection is over. Monday was the last date to submit the application to be the next India coach.

A report in Cricbuzz gave details of what might be happening in the background. It claimed that a "very high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who is very close to the BCCI top brass" told the publication that Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Indian cricket team coach is a "done deal and the announcement will come soon". It also said that a "high profile commentator" told them that serious efforts are being made to rope in the KKR mentor.

However, the report also added that since there has been no official announcement, it points to the fact that negotiations are still on multiple fronts -- "between the two parties and, perhaps, with some others too."

The report further listed out the challenges that Gambhir might be facing before agreeing to the role. The report said that Gambhir, who is a very successful mentor/coach in the IPL and a TV expert, will not be able to dabble in other role if he takes over as the Indian cricket team coach. It added that since the Indian cricket team coach's job is a hectic one, which requires living out of the box for close to 10 months a year, it might be a factor for Gambhir. The former Indian cricket team star has a young family. The report added that Gambhir is believed to have taken five breaks during his two-month stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024.

However, the report also added that Gambhir, who wear patriotism on his sleeves, joining the Indian team as a coach will be a major promotion. The report said Gambhir is "weighing all options."

The report claimed the inside details of the conversation between Jay Shah and Gautam Gambhir after the IPl 2024 final. "The buzzword inside the coach selection circle is 'desh ke liye karna hai'. Both the BCCI and Gambhir share the belief that 'we must do it for the country.' And the conversation between Jay Shah and Gambhir is understood to be centred around this idea," the report said.