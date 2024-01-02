The on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan is arguably the biggest rivalry in world of cricket. Both teams have been part of some of some classic games over the years, but the two teams have not contested a bilateral series in over a decade. With both teams facing off only in ICC and continental tournaments, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that the India-Pakistan rivalry has lost its charm in recent times. He feels that the India-Australia rivalry has emerged as a top one in the recent past.

"India and Australia, from a cricketing point of view, is a top rivalry. If you ask a cricket fan what is the actual rivalry, they will also say India and Australia," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

India and Pakistan last squared off during the ODI World Cup earlier this year, and the two-time champions extended their unbetean run against the one-time winners in the tournament.

Gambhir also suggested that India are currently "far superior" in comparison to Pakistan and as a result, the balance in the rivalry is not same as earlier.

"Pakistan has dominated India a lot of times. Currently, if you see the level of both teams, India is far superior to Pakistan in all three formats. If Pakistan defeats India it's an upset, if India defeats Pakistan, it's very much given," he added.

Meanwhile, the India-Australia rivalry has grown in stature, after Virat Kohli led the visitors to a maiden Test series win Down Under in 2018/19.

India also won the subsequent tour of Australia in 2020/21, making it back to back Test series wins Down Under.

However, Australia defeated India in the World Test Championship and World Cup final earlier this year.

India went unbeaten in the Cricket World Cup 2023 before they were eventually defeated by Australia in the final.

India will tour Australia later this year to play four Tests in November/December. The series will be part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.