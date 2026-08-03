It's strange being Kuldeep Yadav. Statistically, one of the finest spinners for India in all three formats of the game. Yet, he has struggled to cement his place in the team in even one format. As India took on England in the recently concluded 3-match ODI series, Kuldeep didn't get to feature in even a single game. As India went on to lose the series 1-2, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill became a target for critics.

Kuldeep is currently playing one-day camp games for Yorkshire in England, after being unused in the 2-1 ODI series defeat there. In 18 Tests, Kuldeep has picked 79 scalps, and will be a part of the spin bowling attack alongside a returning Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain when the series in Sri Lanka happens from August 15-29.

Former India wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta didn't mince his words as he called out the team management's mistreatment of Kuldeep. Dasgupta wants the chinaman spinner to be in the playing XI for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series, urging the management not to repeat the same mistakes.

"Kuldeep has to be there," Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel. "I am talking about four spinners, and you will definitely play with three spinners. So, I agree. Yes, I saw him in England, and a lot of people saw him too. Unfortunately, the folks who make a team didn't see him, and that's a different issue."

As the preparations for the Sri Lanka series start, Dasgupta urged the team to shift its priority away from the immediate pressure of qualifying for the WTC final. As of now, India are in the fifth spot in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 48.15.

"I think it is a good squad. According to the conditions, seamers are fewer and spinners are more. I think there might be an opportunity where you can play with four spinners," Dasgupta said.

"This can also happen and has happened in the past in Tests in Sri Lanka. So, having that extra spinner in the squad was important. I think it was on expected lines, to be fair. Ideally, Washi (Washington Sundar) would have been there as the tour's first-choice spinner. But, due to injury, he is not there, and I think it is on expected lines. I can't think of a name that should have been there, and is not there in the squad," he added.

With IANS Inputs

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