A lot of talk surrounding Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's new head coach has been on the future of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the national setup. However, appearing in a press conference for the first time since his appointment, Gambhir has hinted that despite their age, Rohit (37) and Virat (35) are still in his plans. Gambhir even suggested that provided they retain their fitness, the duo could still be considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both of those guys (Rohit and Virat) have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy and a big tour to Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough," said Gambhir.

Rohit Sharma remains the Team India captain in ODIs and likely Tests as well, and is firmly expected to lead the side in the 2025 Champions Trophy. After BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier indirectly hinted that it will be Rohit who leads India in 2025, Gambhir's statements further clarify the decision of the thinktank.

"I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup," said Gambhir.

At the time of the 2027 World Cup, Rohit will be 40 years old, while Kohli will be 38. However, Gambhir did not rule them out of his plans for the World Cup.

"Hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well," said Gambhir.

Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar appeared in a press conference ahead of his first series as India head coach, the tour of Sri Lanka. While Rohit Sharma is leading the ODI side, Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of the T20I team. Shubman Gill was named vice-captain in both formats, while Hardik Pandya did not get a role in the leadership group.