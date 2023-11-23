Despite of being critical of his captaincy in the ODI World Cup final loss, former India batter Gautam Gambhir wants Rohit Sharma to lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit guided India to the final where they lost to Australia by six wickets. India were unbeaten heading into the final but fell at the final hurdle. Gambhir highlighted that while Hardik has been leading the team in T20Is over the last year or so, Rohit should lead the team. Gambhir added that both Rohit and Virat Kohli should be picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

"Absolutely, both [Kohli and Rohit] need to be picked, both should be picked. And, more importantly, I want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup. Yes, Hardik Pandya has captained in T20Is, but I still want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup," Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

"In this World Cup, he has shown that with his batting. If Rohit Sharma is picked, Virat Kohli will automatically get picked. If Rohit Sharma decides to play the T20 World Cup, he should be selected as a captain and not just as a batter," he added.

Earlier this week, the BCCI named Suryakumar Yadav as captain of India for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, starting on Thursday, November 23.

Suryakumar will lead the team in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who has been rested India's World Cup final defeat to Australia, and vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who is out of action due to an injury.

Suryakumar will lead the team while Ruturaj Gaikwad will be his deputy for the first three T20Is. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru, respectively, and he will take over the role of vice-captain from Gaikwad.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held next year in West Indies and the United States of America.