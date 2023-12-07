The ugly spat between Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir is getting murkier. The former Indian cricket team stars, both members of 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams, were involved in a fight during a game in Legends League Cricket (LLC), a tournament for retired players. The match was being held in Surat on Wednesday. Things were getting heated up between the two players right from the start of the game. Sreesanth gave Gautam Gambhir a long stare when he was hit for boundaries, and the latter stared back too. Then, the two again came face to face quite angrily.

After the match, Sreesanth posted an Instagram video, where he said that Gautam Gambhir always gets into fight with his colleagues and that he would soon reveal what the former Indian cricket team opener actually said.

On Thursday, in another Instagram video, Sreesanth claimed Gautam Gambhir called him a 'fixer'.

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, "What are you saying? What are you saying?” In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me “Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer”. This is the language that was used.” Sreesanth said in an Instagram post. "When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer."

Sreesanth was earlier arrested for allegedly being involved in spot-fixing in 2013 IPL. he served a length ban and then made a comeback in domestic cricket in 2021.

After the match, Sreesanth uploaded a video on Instagram where he ranted against Gautam Gambhir.

Advertisement

"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in a video uploaded on his Instagram page added.

Heated conversation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/Cjl99SWAWK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023

Sreesanth added that his family went through a lot.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” Sreesanth said.