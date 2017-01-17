 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Hits Zaira Wasim's Critics For A Six

Updated: 17 January 2017 11:57 IST

Gautam Gambhir hit out at Zaira Wasim's critics in a series of tweets. The Delhi batsman, who is known to speak his mind on most issues, isn't particularly diplomatic, be it on the cricket field or off it.

Gautam Gambhir Hits Zaira Wasim's Critics For A Six
Gautam Gambhir drove home his point using a dialogue from the film Dangal. © NDTV

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday waded into the ongoing debate involving young actress Zaira Wasim, who was trolled viciously on social media for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The teen actor apologised in a Facebook post, which she later deleted, for meeting Ms. Mufti. Gambhir hit out at Zaira's critics in a series of tweets. The Delhi batsman, who is known to speak his mind on most issues, isn't particularly diplomatic, be it on the cricket field or off it.

Geeta Phogat, whose younger self was portrayed by Zaira in the mega-hit Dangal, had this to say:

"I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me," Zaira wrote in her Facebook post.

Several celebrities too came out in Zaira's support after her Facebook post went viral on the Internet.

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Cricket India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir came out in support of Zaira Wasim
  • Zaira Wasim was trolled for meeting CM Mehbooba Mufti
  • Zaira Wasim's post on Facebook went viral
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Had Difference Of Opinion With MS Dhoni But No Rivalry
Gautam Gambhir Had Difference Of Opinion With MS Dhoni But No Rivalry
India vs England: Anil Kumble Bats for Murali Vijay, Bowling Attack
India vs England: Anil Kumble Bats for Murali Vijay, Bowling Attack
Can Yuvraj Singh Deal With 'Marital Bouncers'? Gautam Gambhir's Perfect Answer
Can Yuvraj Singh Deal With 'Marital Bouncers'? Gautam Gambhir's Perfect Answer
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.