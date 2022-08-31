David Warner might be an Australian player but he always keeps impressing his Indian fans, sometimes with his breathtaking stroke play, sometimes with his electric fielding and sometimes with his social media posts. Given that Warner has been a part of the Indian Premier League for more than a decade, Warner also celebrates the Indian festivals. Warner had also wished his Indian fans on Independence Day this month. However, now the southpaw has sent wishes to his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Warner posted an image on Instagram in which he could be seen praying in front of Lord Ganesh. "To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates," wrote Warner on the post.

Notably, the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started in India on Wednesday.

On the work front, Warner's team Australia defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the second ODI in Townsville on Tuesday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to go.

Promoted

After Mitchell Starc played a central role in routing the tourists for just 96, Australia overcame an early stutter in their chase to reach the lowly target in the 15th over. Quick Richard Ngarava briefly revived Zimbabwe's slim hopes of a miraculous victory with the wickets of openers Warner and Aaron Finch in the third over to leave Australia wobbling at 16 for 2. But an aggressive Steve Smith (47 not out) and Alex Carey (26 not out) counterattacked as Australia cruised to a series triumph. Australia had earlier notched a comfortable five-wicket victory in the first ODI in Townsville.

(With AFP inputs)