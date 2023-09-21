MS Dhoni can light up any place with his positive attitude. The legendary former Indian cricket team captain, who guided the side to wins at 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup and 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup, is often considered as one of the sharpest minds in world cricket. Though the former Indian cricket team captain has retired from international cricket, he is still playing in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. With the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup round the corner, every Indian cricket team fan would hope that the Rohit Sharma-led team achieves what MS Dhoni's side did in the 2011 edition.

MS Dhoni, however, was seen in a different avatar as he could be seen joining a procession celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. The video has been widely shared.

MS Dhoni celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.



Video of the day....!!!! pic.twitter.com/uWZyAsdsCP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 21, 2023

Talking about the Cricket World Cup, this time, Rohit Sharma and Co. are carrying the hopes of the country. India have not won any ICC event since 2013 and the Cricket World Cup at home is a brilliant opportunity to end that drought. Playing at home brings with it great pressure. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, himself a Cricket World Cup winner, had a piece of special advice for the Indian cricket team.

To a question by Sportstar, which read, "What will your advice be for the youngsters like Gill and Ishan Kishan, who will be playing their first ODI World Cup at home?" Gilchrist said:

Advertisement

"I can't claim to know what it is like to be an Indian player, playing in India (laughs). It's always intriguing. If I would be in the Indian hierarchy, I would be tapping into guys like Sachin (Tendulkar), MS (Dhoni) to come in and spend time with the group if they are available, and pass on all their experience," he said.

"I would have tried to get guys like Yuvraj (Singh), who had so much going on his life during that 2011 tournament, and ask them to speak openly about it.

"Virat, obviously, was part of that team without being a feature member of the team at that time. I would be drawing on that experience of playing a home World Cup and try to find out how they did it. If you can keep that external noise quiet, it allows you to play your best cricket."

India's final assignment before the Cricket World Cup at home will be a three ODI series against Australia from September 22 onwards. After this, they will play WC warm-up games against England (September 30) and the Netherlands (October 3). India will then start its Cricket World Cup campaign on October 8 against the Aussies at Chennai.