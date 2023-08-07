Cricket remains the most beloved game in India. The 'Gentlemen's Game', as it is profoundly known across the world, enjoys an extravagant fan following, especially in the Asian subcontinent. This year, the craze for the game is set to hit the roof, with two big events, in the form of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held. As the cricket world gears up for a busy period, a video went viral on social media, where an old man could be seen playing 'imaginary cricket'.

In the video, the old man impersonated a batter who seemed to have hit a six off a bouncer. After the 'imagined six', the man even waved his perceived bat in the air, celebrating the shot. Here's the video:

Cricket is the game of emotions. pic.twitter.com/H2N14NGb9p — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 5, 2023

As for the ODI World Cup, though the schedule for the event is already out, some changes are likely to be made in the coming days.

It has been learned that India's World Cup match against Pakistan, origninally scheduled to be held on October 15, will be preponed by a day due to Navaratri clash.

According to a PTI report, Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

News agency also reported that the game will not move out of the Narendra Modi Stadium but the fans will still need to change their travel plans.

With the hotel fares going through the roof, it was reported earlier this month that the passionate fans who will be flying in from all around the world have resorted to booking hospital beds in the city.

India play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Pakistan's first two games have been scheduled in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

With PTI inputs