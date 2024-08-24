Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was seen getting furious in the dressing room and having an animated discussion with the side's head coach Jason Gillespie, who is also a legendary Australian pacer, on Day 3 of the first Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. While it is evident in the surfaced clip that Masood is angry over something, the fans on internet surprisingly linked it to Babar Azam's dropped catch, an incident that took a day later. On the fourth ball of the 142nd over of the Bangladesh innings, Mushfiqur Rahim edged an Agha Salman delivery but Babar at leg slip dropped the easy chance.

While the catch from Babar was dropped on the fourth day of the match, the viral video of Masood is from the third day.

Senior batter Mushfiqur hit a brilliant 191 on the fourth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday, giving Bangladesh an outside chance of a maiden victory over Pakistan.

The diminutive batter was the foundation of Bangladesh's first innings score of 565 -- their highest Test total against Pakistan -- and gave the visitors a first innings lead of 117.

Pakistan were 23-1 at the close of play, with Abdullah Shafique on 12 and skipper Shan Masood on nine. The home team trail by 94 runs after making 448-6 declared in the first innings.

Bangladesh, who have lost 12 of the 13 Tests against Pakistan, will hope their spinners can extract some turn from a Rawalpindi pitch that has been unresponsive so far.

Pakistan once again started badly when opener Saim Ayub edged a good-length ball from Shoriful Islam to wicketkeeper Liton Das after scoring just a single in the third over of their second innings.

However, the day belonged to Mushfiqur, who added 114 with Das (56) for the sixth wicket and then a record 194 for the seventh wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who made a solid 77.

Bangladesh's previous Test best against Pakistan was the 555-6 they made at Khulna in 2015.

