The Indian cricket team has an action-packed year ahead of it, with the T20 World Cup in Australia being the biggest assignment of 2022. Team India will begin the year with the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg (January 3 to 7), followed by the third and the final Test of the series in Cape Town from January 11 to 15. India will also face South Africa in ODIs before hosting the West Indies and Sri Lanka. The international season will then take a break for IPL 2022 season, which will included two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The India team will later tour England and will also play the Asia Cup before the T20 World Cup.

Here is Team India's full schedule for 2022:

Tour of South Africa:

2nd Test - January 3-7, Johannesburg

3rd Test - January 11-15, Cape Town

1st ODI - January 19, Paarl

2nd ODI - January 21, Paarl

3rd ODI - January 23, Cape Town

Home series vs West Indies:

1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I - February 18, Vizag

3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum

Home series vs Sri Lanka:

1st Test - February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I: March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I: March 15, Dharamshala

3rd T20I: March 18, Lucknow

International break in April-May (tentatively) due to Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Home series vs South Africa:

1st T20I - June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I: June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I: June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I: June 19, Delhi

Tour of England:

One-off Test - July 1-5, Manchester (this match will be held in lieu of the 5th Test in Manchester last year that was called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp)

1st T20I - July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I - July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI - July 12, London

2nd ODI - July 14, London

3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester

Tour of West Indies:

Dates yet to be announced.

Asia Cup:

Dates yet to be announced.

T20 World Cup:

October 16 to November 13.

Promoted

Tour of Bangladesh:

Dates yet to be announced.