Former Goa Ranji Cricketer Rajesh Ghodge Collapses On Field, Dies In Hospital

A 46-year-old former Goa Ranji cricketer Rajesh Ghodge collapsed on a cricket ground while playing a local tournament in Margao town in South Goa on Sunday afternoon and died soon at a local hospital, organisers of the tourney said. The deceased cricketer had scored 30 runs and was at the non-striker's end when he collapsed, Poorv Bhembre, secretary of the Margao Cricket Club, which had organised the tournament, told IANS over the phone. After he collapsed, Ghodge was immediately shifted to the nearby ESI hospital, from where he was shifted to a private health facility in Margao town, located 30 km south of Panaji before he was declared dead, the club official said.

The deceased was also the honourary joint secretary of the tournament organising club.

Bhembre said that Ghodge, who has played two Ranji matches for Goa and represented the state in several one-day matches in the 1990s, had no history of medical issues.

"He used to play cricket almost every day. We are completely shocked with what has happened today," Bhembre said.