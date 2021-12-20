Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has taken a dig at the Indian Premier League (IPL) while comparing it to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The IPL boasts some of the biggest names in cricket from all around the globe, except Pakistan cricketers, and is considered by many as the best domestic competition in world cricket currently. However, the ex-Pakistan pacer is of the opinion that the PSL is "the most most interesting league in the world" because of the pitches used in the tournament. According to Aaqib Javed, there is only one type of cricket being played in the IPL due to flat surfaces and "low-quality bowling".

"This [PSL] is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to Covid-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance Lahore's pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi," Aaqib Javed was quoted as saying by samaa.tv on PTV Sports.

"On the other hand if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling," he added.

The former cricketer's quotes were also tweeted by a Pakistani journalist, following which Twitter blew up as fans called out Aaqib Javed for his "low-quality bowling" in IPL remark.

Aaqib Javed "PSL is the most interesting league in the world due to the pitches. Lahore's pitch has support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi. But if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket due to flat surfaces and low-quality bowling" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 19, 2021

plzzzzzz dont compare us with ipl .......... IPL is very best with top cricketers..... but psl is exceptional with greatest quality of cricket. — Zohaib (@Zohaib37404899) December 20, 2021

Immature statement, one must say.



Raising the bar doesn't mean to belittle other leagues to emphasize on how good we are and coming from a seasoned player and coach like him is disappointing. — Dr. Fido Dido(@lame_fido) December 20, 2021

Quality?. No first choice National players speaks enough volume of the quality bowling. Getting exposed on SENA tracks. Getting smashed by Zak Crawley. QuAlItY BoWlInG — Sourav Jeet (@SouravJeet22) December 20, 2021

Rabada bumrah nortje jordan hazelwood cummmins jofra shami siraj ben stokas boult southe all r play ipl ..all r proven stuff in internatonal cricket



There are few worldclass bowlers like Musa Naseem, who was washed away by Australia and ended his career. — Pooja (@PoojaKavi8) December 20, 2021

We can't compare IPL & PSL...No doubt PSL is very good league but the small boundaries are the basic reason of 185 average score..In IPL boundaries are large and every world class player in present. PSL 2021 has only one good player Jason Roy only — M Abdullah (@Virat_theGOAT) December 19, 2021

Kindly note the #ipl has gone passed the English premier league in terms of popularity and revenue. In few years time #IPL will be the biggest sports league , in my point of view #ipl is the best thing happened to cricket. The #ipl cannot be compared even with the world cup. — karthick (@karthicraja94) December 19, 2021

Low quality of bowling?

Seriously!!

India won last 2 of their series in Australia and almost won in English later in the year, pata nahi ghaas khate haii ye loog ya kya.. — Muhammad Usman (@iUsmAn97) December 19, 2021

Low quality bowlers missing pic.twitter.com/aUsVdQopzc — Rushikesh (@Rushike26050170) December 19, 2021

Lol...low qulaity...aqib jawed ko pak ke bahar jaanta kon hai

World best bowlers plays at ipl...and of pak pak is so talented with bowlers and psl is best why can't pak bowlers able to reverse the ball..due to cameras..

Test maches me big teams ke against jam ke pit te hai ye — Fake sharmaji (@MrWick41016364) December 19, 2021

He gone mad should visit to a good mental doc.

All the best player in the world wants to play ipl and plays most of them then can u tell me how ur psl quality is better with ur domestic or retirement player matlab kuchh v had h — hEll riDeR (@hellrider_im) December 19, 2021

PSL isn't even second best, maybe in pace bowling it can come as second but overall not even top 2 , pakistani pace bowler prosper bcoz of two reasons :-

1 :- lack of good quality overseas batter

2:- Historically Pakistan never produce good batsman — Rg (@Rg86037221) December 19, 2021

Since its first edition in 2008, the IPL has become the most attractive franchise-based cricket competition in the world and another Pakistan fast bowler -- Wahab Riaz -- had said that the two leagues cannot be compared as "IPL is on a different level".

In an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan on YouTube in May, Wahab Riaz was asked to compare IPL and the PSL.

The 35-year-old stated that the IPL's international recognition makes it the better than any other cricket league in the world.

"IPL is the kind of league, where all international cricketers come and play. First of all, you can't compare IPL to PSL. IPL is on a different level. Their way of working; commitments, communication and drafting is totally different", he said.