Former India wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit has offered his backing to Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid amid the ongoing saga over wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha being dropped from the Test side. Pandit, who played 5 Tests and 36 ODIs for India from 1986 to 1992, said that Dravid's decision to convey to Saha that the latter would no longer be a part of the team was "not a bad way" to go about things. "This was not a bad way of conveying a message of the coach's plan, also the team plan to Saha and making him understand. It is better than keeping him waiting and waiting, then somebody else jumps the queue. It would have been harsh on Saha," Pandit said in an interview to News18.

Pandit added that this is the right time to start grooming a wicketkeeper for the future alongside Rishabh Pant. "There is only one place for a wicket-keeper in the first team, unlike bowlers or batsmen whose numbers are more. If one bowler does not do well, another sitting in the dugout knows the chance will come. For a wicket-keeper, it is a longer wait and hence more frustrating. I waited for six years and kept motivating myself to be ready for that next opportunity to play," he said.

"I remained ready to grab the chance, not that I am taking away the main wicket-keeper's place. My focus was always on giving a feeling to my management and my country that if he is not available, I am there. Our vision should be to identify the second wicket-keeper as someone who can serve the nation for another 10 years, to be groomed alongside Pant," he added.

"Skill and age are very important. If we feel Saha is good and doing well, age should not be held against him. In the current situation, Pant is doing well, all have confidence in him and his game is suitable for all formats. The time has come to groom someone for the second line, from domestic level, not from IPL level."