Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus. Irfan said he doesn't have any symptoms and has isolated himself at home. Irfan Pathan, who recently participated in the Road Safety World Series is the fourth player from the India Legends squad after Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath to test positive for the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home," Irfan tweeted. On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had informed that they have tested for Covid-19.

"I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan said in his Twitter statement.

"Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health," he further added.

On Sunday, Tendulkar had revealed that while he tested positive for COVID-19 all his other family members at home returned a negative result.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms," read a statement from Tendulkar on the micro-blogging site.

Irfan's elder brother Yusuf, on Saturday, informed his followers that he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and has quarantined himself at home, further adding that he was "taking all the necessary precautions and medications".

Promoted

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," Yusuf wrote on Twitter.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he concluded.