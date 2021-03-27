Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar revealed on Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The world's most successful international batsman took to Twitter to share the news, saying that he has quarantined himself at home. "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptons. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," the cricket legend tweeted.

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country."

More to follow...