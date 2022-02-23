Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has spoken highly if Indian captain Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities during an interaction with the International Cricket Council in the show ICC Review. Watson, who has played against Rohit in international cricket and in the Indian Premier League, spoke about Rohit's ability to remain unfazed in pressure situations.

Watson, who played for Chennai Super Kings, in the late phase of his IPL career, locked horns with Rohit's Mumbai Indians on several occasions in high voltage clashes and said that Rohit has a lot of experience of leading in pressure situations.

"He is such a natural and easy leader. I have watched him very closely for the Mumbai Indians and nothing really seems to faze him. He is very quietly spoken. Goes about his work incredibly well. He has had a lot of experience of high pressure situations of captaining an IPL team and with the Mumbai Indians there is always such high expectations off them," Watson said.

The Australian great also lauded Rohit's batting and said that the batting style rubbed on to his captaincy too.

"Also watching Rohit Sharma bat, it's just one of the most elegant and beautiful batsmen to play the game and he brings that to his captaincy," Watson added.

Rohit Sharma has led India to back-to-back clean sweeps in T20I bilateral series over New Zealand and West Indies and also an ODI series sweep over the Windies.

He was recently named captain of India's Test team too.