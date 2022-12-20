England completed a stunning 3-0 sweep of Pakistan in the 3-match Test series, winning the third and final encounter by 8 wickets. While it is the approach of the batters has been making headlines almost all throughout the series, debutant Rehan Ahmed also earned plenty of plaudits for his incredible 5-wicket haul in the second innings. As England secured a historic series triumph in Pakistan, becoming the first team to sweep the hosts 3-0 in their own home, Rehan took to Twitter and shared an emotional post.

"I can't put into words how I feel. Without my mother's prayers, I would never have got to this stage. I'm forever grateful to my mum, who unfortunately wasn't able to be here with me. However, her prayers are always with me regardless,"he tweeted.

Speaking of the team's win, England skipper Ben Stokes admitted that the 3-0 triumph was 'very special'.

"It won't really sink in until we get home or in the new year," Stokes said after securing what was only England's second series whitewash in the subcontinent following a similar result in Sri Lanka in 2018.

"I know it's a cliched thing, but being out in the subcontinent is one of the hardest places to do it," Stokes said.

"I understand, and we understand, what we've done is pretty special... to win 3-0 out here, it will be something to be really proud of."

Rehan, at the age of 18 years and 128 days, became England's youngest Test player and then the youngest in the world to take a 5-wicket haul on his debut.

Stokes was overawed by the performance the teenager showed. "For an 18-year-old to come into his first Test match and have such a cricket-savvy brain -- especially under Test-match pressure -- was really good for us," said Stokes.

"We got a sniff of what he can do with the bat as well. Very talented young man, and I think just let him progress."

With AFP inputs

