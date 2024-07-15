Young India batter Shubman Gill enjoyed his stint as captain of the team during the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Gill was the leading run getter as India came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 4-1 in the series. Speaking after the final game in Harare, Gill opened up on his first experience of leading India, and his learning from different captains he has played under. Gill made his all-format debuts under the leadership of Virat Kohli, who was then replaced as captain by Rohit Sharma in 2022.

Gill also played under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League at Gujarat Titans. However, Hardik left GT to join Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, with Gill replacing him at the helm.

Gill admitted that while played under some great captains, he looks up to Rohit as far as the leadership aspect is concerned as has played most games under his mentorship.

"You can take qualities from Rohit bhai or even Mahi bhai, Virat bhai, Hardik bhai, all of them. All of them have great qualities. I have played the most under Rohit bhai, so he is someone who I look up to and really enjoy playing under," Gill said during a press conference.

On captaining the team throughout the series, Gill said he enjoyed every bit of the challenge, eeven though there was some pressure on him after India lost the series-opener.

"It (captaincy) is something that I definitely enjoy. I think it brings out the best in me when I am out there because I look to be involved in the game. It is something that really brings out the side of me which I enjoy being on the field."

"There was pressure, I wouldn't say extra pressure but obviously even when you are playing just as a batsman when you don't perform there is a certain kind of pressure that comes along with it. But I think that's the fun part of it. You kind of feel so many different emotions. Pressure is one of them. And when you get out of that, the satisfaction that you feel is immense," he added.