Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri ended a rather successful coaching stint with the Indian men's cricket team last year after the 2021 T20 World Cup. Shastri, who built a good partnership with then captain Virat Kohli, oversaw two memorable Test series wins Down Under - the only two times that India have won a series against Australia in Australia in the longest format. He also coached them to a 2-1 Test series lead in England, although the series ended in a draw after the 5th Test - rescheduled to be played after Shastri's tenure came to an end - saw England pull off a historic chase.

All of this, of course, on top of several bilateral series wins in limited-overs cricket.

Shastri has since returned to the commentary box and is currently the match commissioner for the ongoing second season of the Legends League Cricket tournament being played in India.

But is a return to coaching on the cards for the flamboyant Shastri?

"Mera coaching ka hisaab khatam ho gaya (My time with coaching has come to an end). Saat saal jitna karna tha, main kar liya (For seven years, I did what I had to do)," he told Sports Today.

"If I do anything, I will only do at the real grassroots level, for which I have a company that is doing it. I will participate in that. Otherwise, my time as a coach has come to an end," he said.

"Now I will view the game from far away and enjoy it," he concluded.