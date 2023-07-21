Star batter KL Rahul is getting prepared for his India comeback. He has resumed his training in full throttle after recovering from a knee operation. Rahul is currently on the sidelines with a thigh injury that he sustained while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). After a successful operation in England in May, he reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his recovery. The recent video posted by Rahul on his Instagram account has hinted that he has become fully fit and he is all set for his India return.

In the video shared by him on social media, Rahul could be seen batting in nets, hitting some big shots. The clip also had the player carrying out the rest of his training sessions.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Rahul had posted a picture where he can be seen resting after a training session.

KL Rahul made a solid contribution in World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle for India. In 11 matches, he scored 636 runs at an average of 30.28. He scored two centuries and two fifties in 21 innings, with best score of 129.

The LSG captain sustained an injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)