Indian cricket team batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history as he slammed a brilliant half-century during the third T20I encounter against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. It was a somewhat cautious knock from the 15-year-old sensation as he reached the milestone in 31 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. The youngster looked completely in control against the Zimbabwe bowlers as he took them to the cleaners. This was the second half-century for the youngster in the ongoing three-match series.

Thanks to this knock, Sooryavanshi became the only batter from a full-member nation to have two 50-plus scores in international cricket before turning 16.

Overall, Nepal's Kushal Malla was the other person before Sooryavanshi to score a 50 before turning 16.

Coming to the match, India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third T20I.

India brought in pacer Ashok Sharma for injured Prince Yadav while Suryansh Shedge replaced Shivam Dube.

"We're going to bat first considering that we are playing on the same wicket and anticipating for it to get slower and slower. [Happy with the way this pitch played yesterday?] Certainly, we got 220 on the board and we got a phenomenal start the way boys played. It's just, you know, coming today in the morning and reflecting back on those performances give me thrills and obviously want to replicate the same performance again."

"[On the approach from Indian batters] It's going to be important for us to adapt as quickly as possible. Can't guarantee how the wicket is going to play. Is it going to be similar to yesterday or not? But as quickly we adapt, the better for us, and then we'll try to put a great score on the board. [On the team composition] We've got two changes. Prince is out, so Ashok Sharma comes in for him. And Shivam Dube is out, Suryansh comes in," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava will sit out of this match with a niggle, as Wellington Masakzada replaced him.

Teams:

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

(With agency inputs)

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