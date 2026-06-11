Bangladesh roared with the ball on Thursday morning, handing Australia a historic humiliation in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Opting to bat first, Australia endured their worst start in ODI history, slumping to 0/3 within the first two overs. The carnage began with Taskin Ahmed, who cleaned up Matthew Short off the fourth delivery of the match. In the following over, pacer Mustafizur Rahman struck twice, dismissing Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw for ducks.

With no runs on the board, it marked Australia's lowest score for the loss of three wickets in ODI history since 1971. Overall, this was only the fourth instance of a team slipping to 0/3 in men's ODI cricket.

Bangladesh, which won the first game by 86 runs on the DLS Method, is targeting a maiden ODI series win over Australia. The Australian squad is under pressure and under strength, missing frontline pace bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc.

Pacer Riley Meredith, who played his only previous ODI against the West Indies in 2021, replaced Liam Scott in the only change to Australia's XI from the first game.

"We will bat first. We can improve all three facets of the game, small margins, but we're looking to improve. Riley Meredith replaces Liam Scott. Just a bit more pace for us," said Australia skipper Josh Inglis at the toss.

Opening batter Saif Hassan made way for Soumya Sarkar as Bangladesh also made only one change.

"It was an excellent first match and a great opportunity today (to win the series). We need more partnerships with the bat, the bowlers are doing well, and we need to build momentum. One change: Soumya Sarkar replaces Saif Hassan,. It's unfortunate for Saif, but Soumya is batting well in the last few matches and has the experience," said Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

(With Agency inputs)

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