The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia saw 44 overs getting wasted due to slow over rate on both sides and that has left a lot of experts frustrated with the growing trend. Both teams were docked match fees for the offense but former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that fines will not be enough to stop this incident from repeating itself. Vaughan took to social media to suggest that a heavy run penalty can be the solution. "Fines don't work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over ..," Vaughan tweeted,

Fines don't work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over .. https://t.co/2YTYMaCax7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2023

India were docked 100 percent of their match fees as punishment for the slow over rate.

The statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) mentioned that India fell five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Australia, on the other hand, were found to be four overs short. Hence, they were also given a fine of 80% on the match fee for slow over-rate.

The sanctions came in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, according to which, the players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their team bowls beyond the allotted time. Both teams were found in breach of the ICC rule.

