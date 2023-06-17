Sussex's Brad Currie has taken internet by storm after he took one of best catches of all time during his side T20 Blast fixture against Hampshire Hawks at The Hove on Friday. The incident happened in the penultimate over of Hampshire's chase. With 23 runs required from 11 balls, Hampshire's Benny Howell tried to pull Tymal Mills for a six over midwicket. However, Currie had other ideas as he came flying in from deep square to pluck the ball mid-air. His attempt left everyone, including the commentator, in absolute disbelief.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING



BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME

India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik described Currie's effort as "one of the greatest catches ever."

"Has to be one of the greatest catches ever. The distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww."

Has to be one of the greatest catches ever



The distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww

While England captain Ben Stokes replied with a "filth" remark.

Oli Carter and Currie were the heroes as Sussex Sharks upset Hampshire Hawks at Hove to claim only their third win in this season's T20 Blast.

Carter smashed 64 off just 33 balls in only his sixth game in the format, making the most of his chance at No.3 to hit six fours and four sixes.

Currie, the 24-year-old left-arm pacer, did the damage early on in the innings as he took three wickets to reduced Hampshire to 24/4 at one stage.

He was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his efforts.