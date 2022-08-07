The T20 World Cup last year did not prove to be a fruitful tournament for Team India as the then Virat Kohli-led side failed to progress to the semi-finals, after suffering losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12s stage. Current skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on what happened after the side failed to progress ahead in the tournament and what sort of equation he shares with now head coach Rahul Dravid.

"We have made it very clear after the T20 World Cup in Dubai, when we did not qualify and we felt there needs to be a change in our attitude, our approach, and how we play the game so we had the clear message given to the boys. They were ready to accept that challenge. Not too many chop and change in the squad. With Rahul Bhai, I have played some games with him, he was my first captain when I made my ODI debut so obviously, we have some sort of understanding," said Rohit on Star Sports' show 'Follow The Blues'.

"And when he became the coach here, we met and sat together in a room for a while and we decided how we want to take this team forward and he was pretty much on the same thought process of how I was thinking," he added.

"We took a decision to change our attitude, approach and how we play the game." - @ImRo45



Catch the skipper talk about #TeamIndia's aggressive approach and more in an exclusive interview only on-#FollowTheBlues | Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/NRAQw3L04p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 6, 2022

Rohit took charge of India's white-ball cricket after the T20 World Cup last year. Earlier in 2022, Rohit was also made the Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down following a series loss against South Africa.

Under Rohit, Team India had recently won the ODI and T20I series against England. The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia this year with India also set to square off against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.