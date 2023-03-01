The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore proved to be a curse for Team India as the hosts had a forgettable outing with the bat on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 109 after spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took a five-wicket haul, followed by a three-wicket haul from Nathan Lyon. The pitch offered a lot of turn which turned out to be really beneficial for the spinners and a nightmare for India.

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden, who was commentating during the match, expressed his disappointment over the pitch and stated that such surfaces are "not good" for Test cricket.

“No way spinners should come to bowl in the sixth over. This is the reason I don't like these kinds of surfaces. It shouldn't be keeping this low and turning so much on Day 1. It doesn't matter whether Australia wins this Test or India. These kinds of surfaces are not good for Test cricket," said Hayden on Day 1.

“You are allowed to have a four-five days Test match. At this pace I feel sorry for the fans, I don't think this Test will go for Day 4,” he added.

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took five wickets and Nathan Lyon three to skittle India for 109 on day one of the third Test in Indore on Wednesday.

Australia, attempting to fight back in the four-match series from two heavy defeats, introduced spin in the sixth over after India won the toss and elected to bat.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Axar Patel And His Wife Meha Visit Baba Mahakal Temple In Ujjain