Arguably the greatest fast bowler to have ever played the game, England's James Anderson played his final Test on Friday as the hosts trounced West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at the Lord's. Anderson signed off on a high, claiming four wickets to retire with 704 wickets, which is the most by any pacer in the history of Test cricket. Anderson bows out as the third highest-wicket taker in the longest format of the game, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's late great Shane Warne (708).

After playing his final game, Anderson recalled his battles with former India captain Virat Kohli, who he dismissed seven times in his Test career.

Anderson suggested that it was easy getting Kohli out during the early stage of his career, but insisted that doing the same looks almost impossible at present.

"I feel like you go so up and down. Some series you feel amazing and then the next one, you're not quite on it. Playing against [Virat] Kohli in the early days, you feel like you could get him out every ball; now, you feel like you can't get him out at all and feel so inferior," Anderson told Sky Sports.

After dismissing Kohli out four times during India's 2014 tour of England, Anderson struggled to get the batter of the India great during the same tour four years later as the then India captain scored 600 runs in the series.

Speaking on his playing, Anderson said he was lucky enough to remain injury-free throughout his career, which stretched over two decades.

"Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. Happy that I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career. And yeah, play for England. It's the best job in the world, so I've been privileged to be able to do it for a long time," he added.