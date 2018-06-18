 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Remembers The Most Important Lesson His Father Taught Him

Updated: 18 June 2018 10:57 IST

India captain Virat Kohli was only 18 when he lost his father.

Virat Kohli Remembers The Most Important Lesson His Father Taught Him
Virat Kohli was only 18 when he lost his father. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli was only 18 when he lost his father. Virat Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match for his home side Delhi against Karnataka when he got the news of his father's demise. His father Prem Kohli died at the age of 54 in the wee hours on December 19, 2006 . From sports persons to celebrities on Sunday posted emotional tributes to their fathers on the occasion of Father's Day. Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and shared an old photograph with his father and wrote an emotional message. "This Father's day do something memorable and make it special with your father. #HappyFathersDay #ComeOutAndPlay," Kohli's post read.

"From the very beginning he taught me how to work hard, to have ultimate belief in my own hard work and not look anywhere for favours. That lesson is the essence of my life now. He guided my in the right direction. Thank you dad!" Kohli wrote.

Recently, Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer) for his stupendous performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Kohli had a phenomenal 2016-17 season. The Indian skipper amassed 1332 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 74. He also scored 1516 runs in 27 ODIs at an average of 84.22 during the period.

Kohli has played six Tests in the 2017-18 season, scoring 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while his ODI average stands at 75.50.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was only 18 when he lost his father
  • Virat Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match when he got the news
  • His father Prem Kohli died at the age of 54
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Remembers The Most Important Lesson His Father Taught Him
Virat Kohli Remembers The Most Important Lesson His Father Taught Him
Man Scolded For Littering Makes "Etiquette" Jibe At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Man Scolded For Littering Makes "Etiquette" Jibe At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Shuts Down Trolls For Mocking Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Shuts Down Trolls For Mocking Anushka Sharma
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Appear For Yo-Yo Endurance Test Ahead Of England Tour
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Appear For Yo-Yo Endurance Test Ahead Of England Tour
Virat Kohli Says Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Says Anushka Sharma's Presence Makes BCCI Award More Special
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 15 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.