MS Dhoni's production house's first movie 'LGM - Let's Get Married' hit the theatres on Friday, July 28. It is a romance/comedy film directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and produced by 'Dhoni Entertainment'. The movie has been released in Tamil and Telugu languages, and a theatre in Chennai saw a full house for a show on the first day itself. Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, was also present at the screening, and clicked selfies with fans inside Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens.

After seeing Sakshi, fans went crazy and started chanting the former India captain's name. The video will surely give you goosebumps if your are a fan of Dhoni and Indian cricket.

The video was shared by Dhoni Entertainment on their official Twitter handle.

#LGM - FDFS scenes at @RohiniSilverScr in Chennai, with the cast and crew of our film



Book your tickets now and catch the entertainment in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/wmepXXAg6x — Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@DhoniLtd) July 28, 2023

Dhoni and Sakshi have been promoting the movie, starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana.. Recently, Sakshi was asked in a press conference: "Can we expect Dhoni ji as a hero?"

"I look forward to that day. It would be the happiest day day, if it comes," came the reply from Sakshi.

"If there's something good, he may just do it. He has done a lot of advertisements. He is not camera shy. He knows how to act. He has been acting in front of the camera since 2006. If there's something really good on a slate, he could do it.If I'd have to choose for him, I'd do an action movie because he is always in action," she also reportedly said in a press meet.

Dhoni has retired from international cricket but continues to be active in the IPL. He confirmed earlier this year that he would try his best to play in IPL 2024, having led the side to its fifth title earlier this year.