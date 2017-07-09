 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Fans Left Outraged With Kagiso Rabada's One-Match Ban For Giving Ben Stokes Send-Off

Updated: 09 July 2017 18:06 IST

Rabada was suspended for next week's second Test against England at Trent Bridge for breaching ICC's 'Code of Conduct'.

Fans Left Outraged With Kagiso Rabada's One-Match Ban For Giving Ben Stokes Send-Off
Rabada was pulled up by the world cricket board for using inappropriate language after dismissing Stokes. © AFP

Cricket fans from around the world were left outraged and questioned ICC's decision of suspending South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada after he dismissed Ben Stokes and gave him a send-off during the opening day of the first Test. Rabada was suspended for next week's second Test against England at Trent Bridge for breaching ICC's 'Code of Conduct'. Rabada was pulled up by the world cricket board for using inappropriate language after dismissing Stokes. Rabada's expletive language was clearly audible over the stump microphone.

Twitter termed Rabada's suspension as absurd and slammed the world cricket body for imposing what they thought was a harsh punishment on the young pacer.

Just after Rabada's suspension, many cricketers came out in support of the South African pacer.

Australian cricketer David Warner took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said: "I feel sorry for @KagisoRabada25 the mics should not be up so high".

Not just Warner, many current and former cricketers were shell shocked after Rabada was imposed with a Test ban.

Fans also joined in and posted their grievances on Twitter.

Rabada was found guilty of breaching article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".
 
As Rabada had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points in the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on 8 February 2017, with the addition of this one demerit point, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points.
 
Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. As such, Rabada has been suspended from his side's second Test against England, which will be played at Trent Bridge from 14-18 July.

Topics : South Africa England Kagiso Rabada Benjamin Andrew Stokes David Andrew Warner Allan Donald Kevin Pietersen Trent Bridge, Nottingham Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rabada was suspended for second Test against England
  • Rabada used inappropriate language after dismissing Ben Stokes
  • Second Test to be played at Trent Bridge
Related Articles
England Vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada Gets One-Test Suspension For Misconduct
England Vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada Gets One-Test Suspension For Misconduct
1st Test: Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad Strengthen England's Grip On Day 2
1st Test: Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad Strengthen England's Grip On Day 2
Kagiso Rabada Shines As South Africa Record First ODI Win At Lord's, England Clinch Series
Kagiso Rabada Shines As South Africa Record First ODI Win At Lord's, England Clinch Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.