 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

England Vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada Gets One-Test Suspension For Misconduct

Updated: 08 July 2017 11:25 IST

Kagiso Rabada has accumulated four demerit points within a 24-month period following his latest breach for which he received a 15 per cent fine and one demerit point.

England Vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada Gets One-Test Suspension For Misconduct
Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for next week's second Test against England © AFP

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for next week's second Test against England at Trent Bridge for breaching ICC's 'Code of Conduct' during the opening day's play of first Test. Rabada has accumulated four demerit points within a 24-month period following his latest breach for which he received a 15 per cent fine and one demerit point. During the opening day's play in the Lord's Test against England on Thursday, Rabada was found guilty of breaching article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

As Rabada had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points in the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on 8 February 2017, with the addition of this one demerit point, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. As such, Rabada has been suspended from his side's second Test against England, which will be played at Tent Bridge from 14-18 July.

Following this suspension, the four demerit points will remain on Rabada's disciplinary record. If he reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.

Four suspension points equate to a ban from one Test and two ODIs or two T20Is, two Tests or four ODIs or four T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Thursday's incident related to Rabada using inappropriate language after dismissing England batsman Ben Stokes, which were audible over the stump microphones and also resulted in the batsman to turn before walking off the field.

Rabada admitted the offence on Friday afternoon and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and S.Ravi, third umpire Simon Fry and fourth official Rob Bailey.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Topics : England South Africa Kagiso Rabada Lord's, London Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rabada has been suspended for next week's second Test
  • Rabada has accumulated four demerit points within a 24-month period
  • 4 suspension points equate to a ban from 1 Test and 2 ODIs or 2 T20Is
Related Articles
1st Test: Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad Strengthen England's Grip On Day 2
1st Test: Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad Strengthen England's Grip On Day 2
Kagiso Rabada Shines As South Africa Record First ODI Win At Lord's, England Clinch Series
Kagiso Rabada Shines As South Africa Record First ODI Win At Lord's, England Clinch Series
IPL 2017, Big Bucks: Performance Of Top 5 Most Expensive Buys
IPL 2017, Big Bucks: Performance Of Top 5 Most Expensive Buys
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.