Being the celebrities with the star status they have, cricketers often receive different kinds of requests from their fans. From selfies to autographs to signed items, there are few requests that cricketers haven't received. However, sometimes these requests tend to become wilder. Recently, Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was asked by a fan to fund his engineering course. Surprisingly, Pant also decided to respond to the fan, although he did not grant his wish for funds. The nature of the request and Pant's reply went viral across social media.

"Sir, I'm a student struggling to fund my engineering education. Your support can change my life. Please consider helping or sharing my campaign... Your kindness would mean everything to me," posted a user on social media platform X.

Although celebrity cricketers generally do not reply to fan tweets, Pant took out time to respond to this heartfelt request.

"Keep chasing your dreams. God has better plans always tc (take care)," replied Pant.

While the fan did not get his request for funds, he hoped that Pant's response would help gather more attention to his need. Pant has 4.4 million followers on X.

"Your support means everything. Despite my efforts, the campaign hasn't gathered the needed funds. Any help in spreading the word would be a blessing. Still chasing my dreams!" he replied.

After suffering a near career-ending injury in late 2022, Pant has enjoyed a spectacular comeback to cricket. He piled up more than 400 runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, before lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 with India.

Pant is next set to feature in the India B squad for the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy games starting on September 5, where he'll play alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar.